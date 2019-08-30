A harder-edged sound designed for sweaty clubs.
DJ Lag has debuted on Diplo’s Good Enuff imprint with Uhuru, a new EP named after a tiny club in the producer’s township of Clermont.
The new project showcases a version of gqom the producer calls ‘uThayela’, which translates literally as “corrugated iron” and is used to describe “a rougher sound with a harder bassline that it is made for clubs.”
Last month it was revealed that the gqom pioneer co-produced a track on Beyoncé’s Lion King soundtrack. The producer also teamed up with Hyperdub affiliate Okzharp earlier this year for a collaborative EP, Steam Rooms.
Uhuru is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Portland’
02. ‘Offi Bee’
03. ‘Dimoni’
04. ‘Uhuru Dis’ (feat. Moonchild Sanelly)
05. ‘Rich Drop’
06. ‘Amanikiniki’ (w/ Unticipated Soundz)
