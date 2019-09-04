Ellen Allien shares ‘Free Society’ music video

Sep 4 2019
Ellen Allien

Press photo by: Stini Roehrs

Rave liberation in black and white.

Berlin-based DJ, producer and label-owner Ellen Allien today shared the music video for her song ‘Free Society’. The flashing black-and-white visual, directed by Kieran Behan, is filled with alternating images of protests and dancing ravers living their best lives. “Freedom is being whoever you want to be”, Allien wrote on Facebook. Watch the video below.

‘Free Society’ comes from Allien’s eighth solo album Alientronic, released this past May on her BPitch label. Later this month, on September 27, she is releasing a new EP, Alientronic Rmxs 2, featuring reinterpretations of album tracks by Alien Rain, Shlømo, Hector Oaks and Fjaak.

