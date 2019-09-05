Apple Music unveils beta version of new web player

The slow moonlighting of the iTunes app continues.

Apple Music has launched the beta version of a new web-based streaming application. The interface is designed to be compatible with Mac, PC, Chrome OS and Linux, iOS and Android on mobile, and all major web browsers.

Previously, Apple required subscribers to download iTunes or the Apple Music app for streaming on the web. This launch coincides with the upcoming iTunes shutdown, which will take effect when macOS Catalina is released later this month.

The beta version has a similar look and feel to iTunes and allows access to the Apple Music library as well as private library syncing. It also features ‘For You’, ‘Browse’, and ‘Radio’ options, with more features forthcoming.

