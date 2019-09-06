Andrew Pekler to release new album, Sounds From Phantom Islands

By , Sep 6 2019
Phantom Islands

Photograph by: Press

A speculative soundtrack for the interactive website Phantom Islands – A Sonic Atlas.

Last year Berlin-based sound artist Andrew Pekler created the speculative soundtrack for Phantom Islands, an interactive online map featuring islands that were once found on nautical maps but that have never been confirmed to actually exist.

Now he is compiling 10 tracks created for the project over the last three years for a new album on Faitiche called Sounds From Phantom Islands. Listen to a new track, ‘Description of Rain (Over Frisland)’, and check out the accompanying visuals below.

The album is Pekler’s first since 2016’s Tristes Tropiques, also released by Faitiche.

Sounds From Phantom Islands arrives on November 8. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Approximate Bermaja’
02 ‘Hy Brasil’
03 ‘Sunshower at Sandy Island’
04 ‘Saxenburgh / Pepys / Aurora’
05 ‘Los Jardines’
06 ‘Tapobrana’
07 ‘Description of Rain (Over Frisland)’
08 ‘Fonseca Winds (Lament)’
09 ‘Onaseuse / Crespo / Rica de Oro’
10 ‘Tuanahe’

Read next: Berlin Atonal 2019 in videos – Objekt, Nkisi, Shapednoise and more

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jan Jelinek collaborates with Japanese sound artist ASUNA on Signals Bulletin

Feb 7 2019

Jan Jelinek collaborates with sound artist ASUNA on Signals...
Andrew Pekler charts imagined sounds on interactive atlas, Phantom Islands

Jun 21 2018

Andrew Pekler charts imagined sounds on interactive atlas

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp