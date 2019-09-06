Andrew Pekler to release new album, Sounds From Phantom Islands

A speculative soundtrack for the interactive website Phantom Islands – A Sonic Atlas.

Last year Berlin-based sound artist Andrew Pekler created the speculative soundtrack for Phantom Islands, an interactive online map featuring islands that were once found on nautical maps but that have never been confirmed to actually exist.

Now he is compiling 10 tracks created for the project over the last three years for a new album on Faitiche called Sounds From Phantom Islands. Listen to a new track, ‘Description of Rain (Over Frisland)’, and check out the accompanying visuals below.

The album is Pekler’s first since 2016’s Tristes Tropiques, also released by Faitiche.

Sounds From Phantom Islands arrives on November 8. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Approximate Bermaja’

02 ‘Hy Brasil’

03 ‘Sunshower at Sandy Island’

04 ‘Saxenburgh / Pepys / Aurora’

05 ‘Los Jardines’

06 ‘Tapobrana’

07 ‘Description of Rain (Over Frisland)’

08 ‘Fonseca Winds (Lament)’

09 ‘Onaseuse / Crespo / Rica de Oro’

10 ‘Tuanahe’

