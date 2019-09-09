Dean Blunt shares new release, Zushi

Featuring Panda Bear, A$AP Rocky, Mica Levi and more.

Last Friday (September 6), Dean Blunt’s World Music label launched its month-long residency on NTS Radio with a star-studded release from Blunt called Zushi.

The 39-minute project features a long list of collaborators including Panda Bear, DJ Escrow, Jonatan Leandoer96 (aka Yung Lean), Mica Levi, Joanne Robertson, A$AP Rocky and Sauce Walka, according to the NTS episode description. Listen to Zushi in full below.

Earlier this year, Blunt directed the music video for Panda Bear’s track ‘Token’, from his latest album Buoys. Last year, he released a compilation, Muggy Vol. 1, followed by his Soul on Fire EP (also featuring A$AP Rocky and Mica Levi) and a collaborative album with Delroy Edwards called Desert Sessions.

