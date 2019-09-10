Holly Herndon discusses her immersive live show in making-of video ‘Birthing PROTO

By , Sep 10 2019
Herndon and PROTO collaborators

Press photo by: Boris Camaca

PROTO was released back in May on 4AD.

Holly Herndon has released a behind-the-scenes video outlining the concepts and techniques explored during her PROTO album tour.

The video shares footage filmed earlier this year at Berlin’s Volksbühne and features appearances from many PROTO collaborators who lended their voices to the album and have contributed live vocals to her shows.

It also shows clips of Herndon in the studio working with her “AI baby” Spawn, the self-built artificial intelligence technology she’s been publicly recording with since 2018.

Next month, Herndon will perform at Krakow’s Unsound Festival as well as Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? festival in November. Check out all of her upcoming dates here.

Read next: FACT Classic Mix: Holly Herndon

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Holly Herndon, Amnesia Scanner and Lafawndah added to Le Guess Who? 2019

Aug 28 2019

Holly Herndon, Amnesia Scanner, Lafawndah added to Le Guess Who?
The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2019

Jul 4 2019

The 25 best albums of April to June 2019

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp