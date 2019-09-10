Steve Hauschildt returns to Ghostly with new album, Nonlin

Listen to a hypnotic new track, ‘Subtractive Skies’, now.

Steve Hauschildt is back on Ghostly International with a new album, Nonlin.

Recorded in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Tbilisi, and Brussels, the new album sees the synth maestro incorporating both modular and granular synthesis into his singular approach to electronic composition. Listen to a hypnotic new track, ‘Subtractive Skies’, now.

The album is the producer’s second for Ghostly, and follows last year’s Dissolvi.

Nonlin arrives on October 25 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cloudloss’

02. ‘Subtractive Skies’

03. ‘A Planet Left Behind’

04. ‘Attractor B’

05. ‘The Nature Remaining’

06. ‘Nonlin’

07. ‘Reverse Culture Music’

08. ‘The Spring in Chartreuse’

09. ‘American Spiral’

