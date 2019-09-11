Carla dal Forno shares new video ahead of forthcoming album Look Up Sharp

By , Sep 11 2019
Carla dal Forno

Press photo by: Samual Davidson

A bluesy video made with a painterly touch.

Ahead of the release of her new album Look Up Sharp on October 4, Carla dal Forno has published a ruminative music video for the single ‘No Trace’.

The cool-colored visuals swirl through a hazy blue and purple atmosphere and feature the same kind of minimal, slightly psychedelic imagery that we saw expressed in warmer tones in the video for the song ‘Took a Long Time’, which she released back in July.

Look Up Sharp is available for preorder via dal Forno’s own Kallista Records, the label she started earlier this year.

In the meantime, check out her stunning FACT mix below.

Read next: FACT mix 679: Carla dal Forno

