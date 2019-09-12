Explore the history of Berlin club culture in new exhibition, No Photos on the Dance Floor!

No Photos

Photograph by: Wolfgang Tillmans

C/O Berlin will present works by Wolfgang Tillmans, Alva Noto, Sven Marquardt and many more.

No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989–Today, which opens tomorrow (September 13) at C/O Berlin, is a new exhibition documenting the history of the Berlin club scene since the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989.

Running from September 13 to November 30, the exhibition will feature photographs, videos, films, and documentary material from a host of artists who have immersed themselves in Berlin club culture over the last 30 years, including Honey-Suckle Company, Sven Marquardt & Marcel Dettmann, Alva Noto, Wolfgang Tillmans and many more.

No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989–Today⁠ Our next exhibition will open on Thursday, Sept 12 at 7pm. The show is curated by @felix_hoffmann_berlin and @heikoxhoffmann and includes works by the following artists:⁠ @camille_blake, @tilmanausberlin, @zeitmaschine.analog.rave, @bendebiel_foto, @salvatoredigregori0, #MartinEberle, #MatthiasFritsch, #DanHalter, #honeysucklecompany @schuellum, @erezisraeliart, @romuald_karmakar, #SteffenKoehn & @phillipkaminiak_cinematography, @anna.lena.krause, #tilmannkuenzel, @svenmarquardt & @marceldettmann, #marcomicrobi, @nebieridze.de, @alvanoto, @pfadfinderei_berlin, #danielpflumm, #mikeriemelcollection, @carolin.saage, @giovannamuzzisilva, @wolfgang_tillmans, @lisawassmann, @studiowesely.⁠ Among others represented by:⁠ @lauramarsgallery, @galerie_crone, @galeriebuchholz, @galeriedeschler, @berghain_ostgut⁠

A number of panel discussions, as well as talks with Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Marquardt and Marcel Dettmann, will take place as part of the day programme of the exhibition, whilst after hours C/O Berlin will turn the gallery itself into impromptu club, hosting parties with PAN, Raster and No Shade featuring DJ sets and performances from artists including Linnéa, Hunni‘d Jaws, Sara Fumaça, Byetone, Pan Daijing, Beatrice Dillon, Steven Warwick, M.E.S.H. and Bill Kouligas.

Tonight Modeselektor, Krsn and Skate will kick things off at the launch party, which takes place from 10:00 pm – 3:00 am. Admission is free.

For more information on No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989–Today and for a full list of events, head over to the C/O Berlin website.

