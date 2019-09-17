India Jordan returns to Local Action for ‘WARPER’ / ‘Bulbasaur Shuffle’

Local Action

Photograph by: Alex Lambert

Watch yer bass bins.

Local Action affiliate and occasional FACT contributor India Jordan has shared two more dancefloor disturbing tracks, ‘WARPER’ and the wonderfully titled ‘Bulbasaur Shuffle’.

Featuring heavily in the producer and DJ’s sets over the last few months and, according to Local Action, “catching reloads from Barcelona to Boiler Room”, ‘WARPER’ is available to stream right now. Watch yer bass bins, we’re telling ya.

The two tracks follow the producer’s exceptional debut EP, DNT STP MY LV, which was released earlier this year.

‘WARPER’ / ‘Bulbasaur Shuffle’ arrives on September 25 and is available to pre-order now.

