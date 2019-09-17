Mary Lattimore shares previously unreleased track ‘Quintana’

Give yourself 15 minutes.

Mary Lattimore has self-released a lengthy new track titled ‘Quintana’.

The Los Angeles-based harpist wrote the song while making the seven others that appeared on her excellent record Hundreds of Days, released last year via Ghostly International.

The composition has been played out at many of her live shows, which this year included spots alongside Juliana Barwick and Meg Baird but has been unreleased until now.

Lattimore will be performing at Los Angeles’ Regent Theater on September 26 alongside Shigeto and Gold Panda and at Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? festival in November.

Head to her Bandcamp for the download and watch her go Against the Clock with us below.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/quintana">Quintana by Mary Lattimore</a>

Read next: FACT mix 703: Mary Lattimore