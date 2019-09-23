Jubilee announces new album, Call For Location

Listen to its latest single, ‘Shots’.

Miami-raised, New York-based producer Jubilee has announced her forthcoming album, Call for Location.

Details surrounding the LP, such as a tracklist, are scarce at the moment, but a press release states that it will continue to deliver the “late-night anthems and drum workouts” that defined her 2016 full-length debut, After Hours. Call for Location will include previously released singles ‘Mami’, featuring Maluca, and ‘Fulla Curve’ with IQ.

Jubilee also shared with the news a third album single, ‘Shots’ featuring UK grime MC P Money, a dreamy soundtrack for the post-afterparty drive home. Listen to it below.

Call for Location is out November 1 on Mixpak.

