The Store X The Vinyl Factory presents TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder at 180 The Strand

By , Sep 23 2019
TRANSFORMER

Photograph by: Press

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

An exhibition featuring new work by Jenn Nkiru, Doug Aitken, Juliana Huxtable and more.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory presents a new group show TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder at 180 The Strand this October.

Curated by Jefferson Hack, TRANSFORMER opens on Tuesday, October 2 as part of Frieze London, and features newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

The title of the show is inspired by beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s ‘I Am Waiting’, which comments on the societal problems of contemporary America, and calls for a change of consciousness – the rebirth of a new wonder.

As such, TRANSFORMER explores ideas of identity, representation and self-image, while questioning how coming together to take action can help shape positive change.

As Hack says: “The artists in TRANSFORMER look deeply into the present and see the future. Each artist is a powerful mediator of their community and culture, using storytelling, poetics, and ritual to author new narratives and expand our field of vision. They are world-makers, inviting us to access altered states of consciousness as we step beyond reality into a series of highly authored, staged environments.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by Alchemical Realms, a programme of performances, talks, workshops and community-based actions by collectives and artists invited by TRANSFORMER associate curator Susanna Davies-Crook.

TRANSFORMER is the second major exhibition to be presented by The Store X The Vinyl Factory this autumn, following the immersive a/v exhibition Other Spaces with United Visual Artists, also opening on October 2.

It is the latest in a series of exhibitions commissioned by The Store X The Vinyl Factory at 180 The Strand, including Strange Days: Memories of the Future, in partnership with New York’s New Museum curated by Massimiliano Gioni (2018), Everything at Once, in partnership with Lisson Gallery (2017), and The Infinite Mix, in partnership with the Hayward Gallery curated by Ralph Rugoff (2016).

Visitor info:

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth of Wonder

Dates: October 2 – December 8, 2019

Address: 180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

Free Entry

Opening times:

Tuesday – Sunday:

12pm – 7pm Tuesday – Saturday
12pm – 6pm Sunday

Listen next: FACT mix 706 – Juliana Huxtable

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

São Paulo artist Laima announces conceptual debut album Home

Sep 18 2019

São Paulo artist Laima announces conceptual debut album Home
Terraforma 2019: A sustainable psychedelic ritual in scorching Milan

Aug 2 2019

Terraforma 2019: A sustainable psychedelic ritual in scorching...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp