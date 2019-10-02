News I By I 02.10.19

Hyperdub announces 15th birthday rave with secret “South London legend”

Hyperdub 15 party

Photo by: Hyperdub

We’ll leave you to guess who it might be.

Hyperdub is celebrating its 15th birthday this month with a party at London’s Village Underground, featuring an all-star lineup of label family.

Cooly G x Okzharp, Lee Gamble, DJ Spinn, Scratchclart & Lady Lykez, Nazar and Proc Fiskal are scheduled to play sets at the event as well as newcomer Loraine James, whose debut album For You And I was released on the label last week.

Intriguingly, Hyperdub is promising a B2B set between label boss Kode9 and “an unannounced old friend of the label and South London legend”, both of whom are playing for the first time together in the UK. We’re not going to say it’s Burial, but he does come from south London and they did record a mix CD together last year.

15 Years of Hyperdub takes place at Village Underground on October 18 – buy tickets here.

Read next: Unearthing the story behind Hyperdub’s celebration of video game music, Diggin’ in the Carts

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp