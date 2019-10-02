Hyperdub announces 15th birthday rave with secret “South London legend”

We’ll leave you to guess who it might be.

Hyperdub is celebrating its 15th birthday this month with a party at London’s Village Underground, featuring an all-star lineup of label family.

Cooly G x Okzharp, Lee Gamble, DJ Spinn, Scratchclart & Lady Lykez, Nazar and Proc Fiskal are scheduled to play sets at the event as well as newcomer Loraine James, whose debut album For You And I was released on the label last week.

Intriguingly, Hyperdub is promising a B2B set between label boss Kode9 and “an unannounced old friend of the label and South London legend”, both of whom are playing for the first time together in the UK. We’re not going to say it’s Burial, but he does come from south London and they did record a mix CD together last year.

15 Years of Hyperdub takes place at Village Underground on October 18 – buy tickets here.

