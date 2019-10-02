Lightning Bolt share new single, ‘Hüsker Dön’t’

Their new album arrives later this month.
Noise rockers Lightning Bolt have shared a new track, ‘Hüsker Dön’t’.
On it, the duo of Brian Gibson and Brian Chippendale get personal in a sweet but sad way as Chippendale sings to his son about moving on after his inevitable death, or in his words, “[taking] the van alone to the other side”. “The lyrics are a sort of letter from beyond the grave to my son,” Chippendale says. “I thought it would be a cool thing for him to discover later on. An Easter egg. Just a love letter.”
‘Hüsker Dön’t’ is a preview of Lightning Bolt’s new album, Sonic Citadel, scheduled to come out on October 11 via Thrill Jockey. It follows their 2015 album Fantasy Empire. The duo will head out on tour following its release with dates in the United States and Europe. Find those dates below.
US tour dates:
Oct 13 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze
Dec 04 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Dec 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
European tour dates:
Nov 05 – Metz, FR @ Trinitaires
Nov 06 – Koln, DE @ Gebaeude9
Nov 07 – Dunkerque, FR @ Skatepark
Nov 08 – Utrecht @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Nov 10 – Brussels @ Atelier Claus
Nov 11 – Brussels @ Atelier Claus
Nov 12 – London @ The Underworld
Nov 13 – London @ The Underworld
Nov 14 – Bristol @ Trinity
Nov 15 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club
Nov 16 – Glasgow @ Studio Warehouse – SWG3
