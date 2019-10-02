Lightning Bolt share new single, ‘Hüsker Dön’t’

Their new album arrives later this month.

Noise rockers Lightning Bolt have shared a new track, ‘Hüsker Dön’t’.

On it, the duo of Brian Gibson and Brian Chippendale get personal in a sweet but sad way as Chippendale sings to his son about moving on after his inevitable death, or in his words, “[taking] the van alone to the other side”. “The lyrics are a sort of letter from beyond the grave to my son,” Chippendale says. “I thought it would be a cool thing for him to discover later on. An Easter egg. Just a love letter.”

‘Hüsker Dön’t’ is a preview of Lightning Bolt’s new album, Sonic Citadel, scheduled to come out on October 11 via Thrill Jockey. It follows their 2015 album Fantasy Empire. The duo will head out on tour following its release with dates in the United States and Europe. Find those dates below.

US tour dates:

Oct 13 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze

Dec 04 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Dec 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

European tour dates:

Nov 05 – Metz, FR @ Trinitaires

Nov 06 – Koln, DE @ Gebaeude9

Nov 07 – Dunkerque, FR @ Skatepark

Nov 08 – Utrecht @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Nov 10 – Brussels @ Atelier Claus

Nov 11 – Brussels @ Atelier Claus

Nov 12 – London @ The Underworld

Nov 13 – London @ The Underworld

Nov 14 – Bristol @ Trinity

Nov 15 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

Nov 16 – Glasgow @ Studio Warehouse – SWG3

Read more: Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale takes us inside his grotesque comic dreamworld Puke Force