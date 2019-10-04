News I By I 04.10.19

Fred P to release new Black Jazz Consortium album, Evolution Of Light

The 12-track album is inspired by Brazilian music and culture.

Deep house legend Fred P is releasing his first full-length Black Jazz Consortium album since 2013 on his own Perpetual Sound label next month.

Evolution of Light is a “direct response” to New York City native Fred Peterkin’s first album as Black Jazz Consortium, RE:Actions Of Light, released over a decade ago. It’s inspired by the music and culture of Brazil, and includes collaborations with Brazilian musicians on several tracks.

“There has been a lot of growth since my first album,” Peterkin says. “I wanted to answer with a follow up that is honest, and along the way Brazil became a focus, so here we are.”

Evolution of Light is released on November 8 on 3LP vinyl and digital formats. Check the tracklist and artwork below, and pre-order it at Bandcamp. Revisit Fred P’s 2015 FACT mix here.

Tracklist:

01. ‘More Blessings’ (Feat. Leonardo Peretti Reibnitz & Trovao Rocha)
02. ‘Another Path’ (Feat. Trovao Rocham, Leonardo Peretti & Leo Vieira)
03. ‘Sacred Sun’ (Feat. Bruna Elisabetsky)
04. ‘A Century Of Love’
05. ‘Soul People For Life’ (Feat. Slikk Tim & Gal Aner)
06. ‘Salvador’ (Feat. Slikk Tim & Bruno Elisabetsky)
07. ‘Brisbane’ (Feat. Slikk Tim)
08. ‘Energies Collide’ (Feat. Ceri B) 05:18
09. ‘Focus’ (Feat. Reno Ka)
10. ‘Love Alliance’ (Feat. Gary Gritness)
11. ‘Paradise Essential’ (Feat. Slikk Tim)
12. ‘Resonate’ (Feat. Christina Wheeler)

