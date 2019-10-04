News I By I 04.10.19

Houghton Festival confirms return and dates for 2020

Photo by: Houghton Festival

The festival will return next August following this year’s last-minute cancellation.

Houghton Festival has confirmed it will return in 2020.

This year’s edition of the event – which takes place at Norfork’s Houghton Hall – was cancelled on the day it was due to begin after warnings of severe weather. “Our greatest fear, given the unpredictability of British weather was that having cancelled the event the storm would not strike as predicted,” said festival director Craig Richards. “Such was not the case as the storm was far stronger than predicted, with ferocious winds realising incredibly dangerous speeds.”

Despite this huge setback for the festival, Richards has said that it will return in 2020 “with an even greater sense of purpose”Next year’s edition will take place from August 6-9, with priority for tickets being given to ticket holders for this year’s event via private pre-sale links. These will be sent via email to anyone who purchased tickets for this year’s event on Wednesday, October 9. The links will be valid for one month, after which the remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Houghton’s organizers are also giving away a 147-page book, which was meant to be given to this year’s guests on arrival at the festival. Published in collaboration with The Ransom Note, the book “showcases the creative values and personality behind the festival itself” with interviews, illustrations and photography. All 2019 ticket holders can pick up a copy free for the next two weeks by presenting proof of purchase at any of the record stores listed below, buying a record from Juno or by paying a 50p fee at Bandcamp, proceeds of which go to the Marcus Intalex Foundation.

Phonica – London
Rye Wax – London
Rubadub – Glasgow
Tribe Records – Leeds
Piccadilly Records- Manchester
Cafe Artum – Birmingham
Idle Hands – Bristol
The Love Inn – Bristol
Forever Records – Nottingham
Rough Trade – Nottingham
Contemporary – Nottingham
Montana – Nottingham

No artists have been announced for next year’s festival yet, but this year’s lineup was due to feature Floating Points, Four Tet, Ricardo Villalobos, Helena Hauff, Ben UFO and more.

