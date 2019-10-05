News I By I 05.10.19

Ghost Ship warehouse operator set for retrial on manslaughter charges

Image via: Wikimedia Commons

The 2016 fire at the Oakland DIY venue claimed 36 lives.

Derick Almena, one of the two men charged with the 2016 Ghost Ship fire, will be retried on multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, reports NPR.

36 people lost their lives in the December 2 fire. In June 2017, Almena was arrested on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, along with acting creative director Max Harris. Last month, a jury acquitted Harris of all charges. Almena, the warehouse’s leaseholder, faced a retrial after the judge declared a mistrial as the result of a hung jury.

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a artists’ residence and performance space. A new trial date has been set for Almena for March 30.

Read next: Denver’s Echo Beds on building their own instruments and life after Ghost Ship

