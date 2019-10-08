News I By I 08.10.19

Speaker Music debuts on Planet Mu with of desire, longing

Speaker Music

Photo by: Ting Ding

A romantic excursion into improvised electronic composition.

Speaker Music, the production alias of theorist, journalist and artist DeForrest Brown, Jr., will debut on Planet Mu with a new full-length work.

of desire, longing sees the artist drawing on French philospher Henri Lefebvre’s book Rhythmanalysis and British cultural theorist Kodwo Eshun’s theory of the ‘choronopolitical’ to create a longform sound piece that records a romantic approach to “gestural sonic portraitures of sonorous and cybernetic ensemble energy music.” Listen to a section of the piece below.

When not performing as Speaker Music, Deforrest Brown, Jr. works with his partner Ting Ding, who co-runs the the sustainable gender-flexible apparel line HECHA / 做, notably spearheading the Make Techno Black Again campaign. He also occasionally writes for FACT.

of desire, longing arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A. ‘with empathy’
Side B. ‘without desire’

Read next: Dasha Rush on travelling inside the human brain for her new A/V piece Aurora Cerebralis

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp