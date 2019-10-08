Speaker Music debuts on Planet Mu with of desire, longing

A romantic excursion into improvised electronic composition.

Speaker Music, the production alias of theorist, journalist and artist DeForrest Brown, Jr., will debut on Planet Mu with a new full-length work.

of desire, longing sees the artist drawing on French philospher Henri Lefebvre’s book Rhythmanalysis and British cultural theorist Kodwo Eshun’s theory of the ‘choronopolitical’ to create a longform sound piece that records a romantic approach to “gestural sonic portraitures of sonorous and cybernetic ensemble energy music.” Listen to a section of the piece below.

When not performing as Speaker Music, Deforrest Brown, Jr. works with his partner Ting Ding, who co-runs the the sustainable gender-flexible apparel line HECHA / 做, notably spearheading the Make Techno Black Again campaign. He also occasionally writes for FACT.

of desire, longing arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A. ‘with empathy’

Side B. ‘without desire’

