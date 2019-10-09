Panda Bear takes on trap with new track, ‘playing the long game’

Noah Lennox comes through with a speaker-rattling new single.

Following the release of his new album Buoys earlier this year, Panda Bear has shared a new, standalone single.

‘playing the long game’ is a continuation of the contemporary production techniques Lennox explored on his latest album, featuring speaker-rattling sub-bass and Future-esque vocal effects. Check out the accompanying video.

“The song is about a brief series of thoughts I had one morning about who I am, what I’m doing, and where I’m going”, explains Lennox. “Hope you enjoy it and hope all’s well.”

Earlier this year Lennox enlisted none other than Dean Blunt to direct the video for the Buoys track ‘Token’, which saw Blunt doing his best to enjoy a carnival. Check out the video below

‘playing the long game’ is out now, via Domino Records.

