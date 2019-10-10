Abul Mogard’s score for Duncan Whitley’s film Kimberlin released via Ecstatic

Listen to ‘I Watched The Sea, The Fields, The Sky’ now.

It’s already been a strong year for film scores (see Fatima Al Qadiri’s, HTRK’s, Julia Holter’s and the many others that piqued our interest here) and Serbian musician Abul Mogard has contributed another emotive offering to 2019’s collection of OSTs.

Kimberlin was made in collaboration with UK filmmaker Duncan Whitley and takes the form of Whitley’s 24-minute-long experimental short and Mogard’s “spatial sound work” that features at once lush and desolate layers of Farfisa organ.

Filmed on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, the film centers around the discovery of an “underground cinema cavern” strewn with super-8mm canisters and the ensuing speculative buzz from local media and townsfolk about its origins.

The Kimberlin LP is available now via Boomkat.

