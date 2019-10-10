Buttechno prepares new double-EP for трип, badtrip

Described as a “complex meeting of the comic and the deranged”.

Moscow-based artist Pavel Milyakov, aka Buttechno, will release a double-EP next month on Nina Kraviz’s трип label.

badtrip is described in a press release as a “complex meeting of the comic and the deranged”. It’s nine tracks long and, like much of his work, draws upon improvisation and Milyakov’s multimedia background. Find preview clips below, along with the cover artwork and tracklist.

Before badtrip, buttechno’s last appearance on трип was on the label’s 2018 concept double-album Happy new year! We wish you happiness! alongside Kraviz, PTU and Carlota. Earlier this year, Milyakov’s techno alias debuted on Anthony Naple’s Incensio label with the Minimal Cuts EP, and he also released an ambient double-LP, La Maison De La Mort, under his own name on Berceuse Heroique.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘BBBASE’

A2. ‘U.D.U.’

B1. ‘j become’

B2. ‘ferenz-18’

C1. ‘pkds’

C2. ‘tr-919’

D1. ‘rokton’

D2. ‘wb movement’

D3. ‘h9s’

