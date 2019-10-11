Phonica Records taps Yak for percussive dance floor EP, Gerudo

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Built around off-kilter drums and video game-inspired synths.

Phonica Records has released a new EP by Yak, called Gerudo, on its main label.

The four-tracker sees Sheffield-based Yak (aka John Randall) moving from spaced-out bops of opener ‘Zip’ and video-game hued synths of ‘Guevenne Groove’ on the A-side, to the twirling shimmers of B-side ‘Fret’ and bubbling close of title track ‘Gerudo’.

Gerudo follows Phonica’s release of Harry Wolfman’s The Ritual EP, on its Karakul sub-label, as well as Yak’s ‘Umbra’ / ‘Kaepora’.

Head here to order a copy, and check out the tracklist below.

Side A:

01. ‘Zip’

02. ‘Guevenne Groove’

Side B:

01. ‘Fret’

02. ‘Gerudo’

