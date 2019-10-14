Shed crafts an ode to his hometown on new album, Oderbruch

René Pawlowitz returns to Ostgut Ton for his fifth studio album as Shed.

Shed, the best known alias of René Pawlowitz, is back on Ostgut Ton for the first time since 2010 with a new album.

Oderbruch sees the producer reflecting on the landscape in east Germany in which he grew up and where his family have lived for generations. “What binds you to places? To remembering them”, he asks. “Places you can feel, when you feel at home. Places that affirm your very existence. This place for me is the Oderbruch. This album is dedicated to it.”

The album follows a string of releases from Pawlowitz’s Hoover1 alias, one of which boasts perhaps the most improbable feature of the year: the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Oderbruch arrives on November 29 via Ostgut Ton and is available to pre-order now. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘B1 (Anfang und Ende)’

02. ‘Die Oder’

03. ‘Menschen und Mauern’

04. ‘Sterbende Alleen’

05. ‘Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke’

06. ‘Der Wolf kehrt Zurück’

07. ‘Seelower Höhen’

08. ‘Trauernde Weiden’

09. ‘Das Bruch’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2019’s must-hear house and techno