Shed samples John Bercow MP on new Hoover1 EP

Order!

Shed, aka producer René Palowitz, is back with a new 12″ from his jungle-leaning alias, Hoover1.

The three-track release features the same ferocious breaks and cavernous dubby textures of the first Hoover1 release, only this time Palowitz has upped the tempo, introduced hardcore piano stabs and, incredibly, sampled the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow in one of the most improbable features of the year.

<a href="http://nowtberlin.bandcamp.com/album/hoover1-2">HOOVER1-2 by HOOVER1</a>

Last year released the hardcore-inflected The Core as The Higher on XL Recordings, as well as numerous other projects under various monikers, including Shed, STP and The Traveller.

Hoover1-2 is out now digitally and on vinyl 12″.

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist