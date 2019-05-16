Shed samples John Bercow MP on new Hoover1 EP

By , May 16 2019
Shed

Photograph by: Birgit Kaulfuss

Order!

Shed, aka producer René Palowitz, is back with a new 12″ from his jungle-leaning alias, Hoover1.

The three-track release features the same ferocious breaks and cavernous dubby textures of the first Hoover1 release, only this time Palowitz has upped the tempo, introduced hardcore piano stabs and, incredibly, sampled the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow in one of the most improbable features of the year.

Last year released the hardcore-inflected The Core as The Higher on XL Recordings, as well as numerous other projects under various monikers, including Shed, STP and The Traveller.

Hoover1-2 is out now digitally and on vinyl 12″.

Read next: Deep Inside – May 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Legowelt, Doc Sleep and Shed confirmed for Mutek San Francisco 2019

Mar 21 2019

Legowelt, Doc Sleep and Shed confirmed for Mutek San Francisco...
Shed channels classic jungle on new 12″ as Hoover1

Jan 28 2019

Shed channels classic jungle on new 12" as Hoover1

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+