Next up on SUBREAL, the recently launched label from Siete Catorce and AMAZONDOTCOM, is a new EP from Mexican artist El Irreal Veintiuno.

Elements of tribal guarachero, dembow, cumbia, footwork and hardcore can all be heard on Poliformo, which sees El Irreal Veintiuno, aka producer and visual artist Bryan Dálvez, incorporating contemporary club sounds into his singular approach to Latin music.

The EP follows AMAZONDOTCOM’s exceptional Mirror River EP, which was released on SUBREAL earlier this year.

Poliformo arrives on November 5 and is available to pre-order. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Poliformo’

02. ‘Colapso’

03. ‘Yuto Nahua’

04. ‘Apofenia’ [Feat. Siete Catorce]

05. ‘Ayer En Tlatelolco’

06. ‘Nahualli’ (Bonus Track)

