Valesuchi announces debut album TRAGICOMIC via Mamba Rec

Listen to album opener ‘Impermanence’ now.

Chilean producer Valesuchi will release her debut album TRAGICOMIC via São Paulo’s Mamba Rec later this month.

According to the label, the six tracks are informed by such metaphysical questions as “How do we relate to our responsibility towards existence?” and “Where are we in the blurry psychedelia of dwelling a body and just forgetting all day about it?”

Listen to the paranormal lead single ‘Impermanence’ below.

Earlier this year, Valesuchi appeared on Colombian feminist music collective NÓTT’s Austral compilation.

TRAGICOMIC will be available on cassette and digital formats on October 24. Pre-order the album here and see the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Impermanence’

02. ‘Death’

03. ‘Humor’

04. ‘Egolessness’

05. ‘Suffering’

06. ‘Peace’

