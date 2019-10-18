Hospital Productions will descend upon Berlin next month.

Berghain bouncer Sven Marquardt, Prurient and Moritz von Oswald are set to play at Hospital Productions Nacht, which will take place at the Berlin institution on November 22.

They will join Liziuz, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, Skin Crime and Becka Diamond on an especially noisy lineup.

The show will precede the 2019 edition of Hospital Fest, which takes place on December 7 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York and will feature Andy Stott, Ninos Du Brasil, Pain Jerk, Orphyx and many more as part of a stacked program.

Tickets for Hospital Productions Nacht are available now. For more details check out the Facebook event.

