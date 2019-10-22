Shygirl reunites with Sega Bodega for new track, ‘BB’

The NUXXE co-founder comes through with her second single of the year.

Shygirl has dropped her second track of 2019.

‘BB’ sees the UK artist reuniting with producer Sega Bodega for a frenetic, club-ready track that she explains is “about finding the good in your bad traits.”

To mark the release of the new track Shygirl will play an intimate free show in Camden, London on October 30. The event will also feature a preview of the video for the track, which is directed by Shygirl and produced by London club collective PDA. Tickets are available now.

‘BB’ is out now.

