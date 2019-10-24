Leif to release percussive Igam-Ogam EP on Livity Sound

The Freerotation resident debuts on the Bristol bass imprint.

Livity Sound has announced that its final release of 2019 will be from Welsh producer Leif.

Igam-Ogam sees the producer working in the same territory as his more club-focused TIO-Series, which he launched back in 2017. Listen to the title track now.

The EP follows a more ambient outing on Whities from the producer. Loom Dream was released earlier this year and was inspired by six his favorite flora.

Igam-Ogam arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Igam-Ogam’

02. ‘First Image’

03. ‘Seeker’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2019’s must-hear house and techno