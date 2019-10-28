Facta marks first solo EP on Wisdom Teeth with Scales + Measures

Closing out the year with “melodic, bleeping broken beats”.

Facta is releasing a new EP next month on his Wisdom Teeth label.

Scales + Measures comprises three tracks of “melodic, bleeping broken beats”, according to the label. It’s the British producer’s first full outing of 2019, and it also marks his first solo EP on Wisdom Teeth, which he co-founded with K-Lone. His last label appearance was a split 12″ with Wen, Late Night / Poliwhirl, in 2014. Since then, Facta has put out EPs for Tempa, Ancient Monarchy, Bloc and most recently Livity Sound.

Meanwhile, Wisdom Teeth this year has delivered records from Duckett, K-Lone, Lurka and Piezo. The latter producer’s track ‘Waco’ is one of FACT’s picks for October’s must-hear house and techno.

Scales + Measures is out on November 29. Preorder it on Bandcamp and check out one of its tracks, ‘Rose Red’, below along with the cover art and tracklist.

<a href="http://wisdomteethuk.bandcamp.com/album/facta-scales-measures">Facta – Scales + Measures by Facta</a>

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rose Red’

02. ‘Scales + Measures’

03. ‘4C Loop’

