MoMa Ready shares new EP, CONTROL

MoMa Ready has shared a new EP.

CONTROL, out on the Brooklyn-based producer’s Haus Of Altr label, features five original tracks ranging from warm, enveloping techno to breath-snatching rave stompers. Also included is a collaboration with fellow New York artist DJ Torture. “Take Back Control,” the EP description begins. “Run for your life, or take back control. This could be the end, the beginning. Take back control. Black Rave is upon you.”

The record is the latest in a string of MoMa Ready EPs and singles this year, including the self-released A Demon/An Exorcism and classic house album The NYC Dance Project, the latter picked as a FACT favorite. He also released a joint EP with regular collaborator AceMo as AceMoMa.

CONTROL is out now on Bandcamp. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Patiently Waiting’

02. ‘MoMA Ready & DJ Torture – Untitled 1’

03. ‘Future Music’

04. ‘Control’

05. ‘God Hand’

