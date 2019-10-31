Shygirl shares self-directed video for latest single ‘BB’

Watch it below.

NUXXE co-founder Shygirl had shared a self-directed music video for her latest single ‘BB’.

The video cuts among different portrait and handheld shots at a high-speed pace that mimics the track’s frenetic production by Sega Bodega and Shygirl’s own tongue-twistingly quick vocals.

‘BB’ follows another Sega Bodega-produced single ‘UCKERS’ from back in June and her contribution to PDA’s 2019 compilation featuring Arca, Total Freedom and LSDXOXO.

‘BB’ is available now via NUXXE.

