Shygirl shares self-directed video for latest single ‘BB’

Watch it below.
NUXXE co-founder Shygirl had shared a self-directed music video for her latest single ‘BB’.
The video cuts among different portrait and handheld shots at a high-speed pace that mimics the track’s frenetic production by Sega Bodega and Shygirl’s own tongue-twistingly quick vocals.
‘BB’ follows another Sega Bodega-produced single ‘UCKERS’ from back in June and her contribution to PDA’s 2019 compilation featuring Arca, Total Freedom and LSDXOXO.
‘BB’ is available now via NUXXE.
