Theo Parrish teases new album, drops new single ‘This Is For You’

Theo Parrish has teamed up with Detroit-based vocalist Maurissa Rose for a new two-track 12″.

‘This Is For You’ is out now on Parrish’s own Sound Signature label. Listen to a preview below. As RA points out, the single also teases a new album, wuddaji.

Parrish’s last album, American Intelligence, came out in 2014. In 2017, he played cymbals on a collaborative EP from Marie Davidson and Invisible Church, called Whatever Makes You Feel Safe.

