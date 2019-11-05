Listen to DJ Clara! take aim at the male gaze on the album’s first single ‘Badman’.

Clara! y Maoupa, the Brussels-based avant-reggaeton duo made up of DJ Clara! and Maoupa Mazzocchetti, will release their debut album on Low Jack’s Editions Gravats imprint.

Luna Nueva is made up of eight new tracks that combine the duo’s reggaeton, trap and perreo-channeling beats with DJ Clara!’s frosty vocal delivery, with instrumentals from each of the tracks rounding out the rest of the release.

The album follows Meneo, the duo’s debut project, released on Editions Gravats in 2018, as well as ‘Meiga de Acero’, a collaboration between Clara! and Low Jack which was released earlier this year.

Luna Nueva arrives on November 22, via Editions Gravats. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Truenos’

02. ‘Gavilán’

03. ‘Virgo’

04. ‘Baja y Suda’

05. ‘Sum Sum (Cover)’

06. ‘Badman’

07. ‘Secreto Ritual’

08. ‘Clarividencia’

09. ‘Truenos (Instrumental)’

10. ‘Gavilán (Instrumental)’

11. ‘Virgo (Instrumental)’

12. ‘Baja y Suda (Instrumental)’

13. ‘Badman (Instrumental)’

14. ‘Secreto Ritual (Instrumental)’

15. ‘Clarividencia (Instrumental)’

