Clara! returns to Editions Gravats with Meiga de Acero

Beats by Low Jack.

Gallician reggaeton vocalist and DJ Clara! will return to Low Jack’s Editions Gravats imprint with a new 12″, Meiga de Acero.

The two-track release explores “the idea of reggaeton dancehall as modern Hispanic punk music”, and features Low Jack on production duties for the first time.

Clara! debuted on Editions Gravats in 2016, mixing the female MC-fronted reggaeton cassette Reggaetoneras 2. The third instalment in the series, Reggaetoneras 3, was released last year.

Meiga de Acero drops this Friday (March 8) and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit Low Jack’s FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Acero’

02. ‘Meiga’