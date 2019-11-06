Strict Face returns to NLV Records with Urgency EP

Precision-engineered club weapons from the Adelaide-based producer.

Strict Face is back on Nina Las Vegas’s NLV Records with a new EP.

Urgency sees the Adelaide-based producer stepping back from his usual production methods and turning in four tracks that, very simply, are designed to sound great in clubs.

The EP follows the two-tracker CLB / Hide The Gold, which was released earlier this year, and his New Racer mixtape, which was released on Local Action and NLV Records last year.

Urgency arrives on November 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Thermal Failure’

02. ‘Intraheat’

03. ‘Amateur Slugger’

04. ‘Freezeframe’

