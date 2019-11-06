TNGHT drop raucous new track, ‘First Body’

Ahead of the release of the duo’s II EP next week.

TNGHT, the maximalist trap production duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, have dropped a third track from their forthcoming EP, II. Listen to the raucous ‘First Body’ below.

Back in September the duo released the track ‘Serpent’ and last month they delivered ‘Dollaz’ alongside a BBC Essential mix.

II arrives on November 12 via LuckyMe and Warp Records and is available to pre-order now.

