Dominick Fernow celebrates nine years of Vatican Shadow with a collection of unreleased tracks and remixes.

Over the last few months Dominick Fernow has marked nine years of his Vatican Shadow project with a series of reissues of early recordings and rare or obscure releases, including Byzantine Private CIA and Kuwaiti Airforce.

Next up is American Flesh For Violence, a collection of unreleased tracks and remixes from Alessandro Cortini, Ancient Methods, JK Flesh, and CUB (Regis & Simon Shreeve).

<a href="http://vaticanshadow.bandcamp.com/album/american-flesh-for-violence">American Flesh For Violence by Vatican Shadow</a>

American Flesh For Violence arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now, Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Base In The Land Of The Two Rivers (Al Farooq)’

02. ‘Hardened Garage (The Have And Have Nots)’

03. ‘Inherit The Ruins’

04. ‘Desert Father (Return To Desert Storm)’

05. ‘Peace Means Violence’

06. ‘They Always Fight The Last War’

07. ‘Unknown To The Peacock The Serpent And Scorpion Conspire (Alessandro Cortini Remix)’

08. ‘Take Vows (Ancient Methods Remix)’

09. ‘The House Of The Followers (JK Flesh)’

10. ‘Jordanian Descent (Sharia Law) (CUB Remix)’

