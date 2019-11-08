News I By I 08.11.19

Róisín Murphy and DJ Parrot reunite for ‘Narcissus’

Photo by: Fraser Taylor

A string-heavy, disco odyssey.

Róisín Murphy has once again enlisted the talents of longtime collaborator DJ Parrot, aka Crooked Man, for ‘Narcissus’.

The track comes hot on the heels of ‘Incapable’, Murphy’s previous collaboration with DJ Parrot that was released earlier this year. “The themes in ‘Narcissus’ and ‘Incapable’ are different sides of the same coin”, she explains.

“In ‘Incapable’ the archetype was the cold narcissist, idly wondering, in a purely self interested way, if she is missing out on something? With love beyond her grasp”, she continues.

“In ‘Narcissus’ the voice is the eternal and primal presence of the Nymph, endlessly trying to wake you out of your you-dream. Calling for abandon, prescribing chaos over control and warning of the dreadful, imminent DANGER IN THE MIRROR.”

‘Narcissus’ is out now.

