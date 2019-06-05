A stomping house ode to emotional detachment.

Róisín Murphy has shared her first single of 2019.

‘Incapable’ sees Murphy teaming up with longtime collaborator and Sheffield legend DJ Parrot for a stomping house ode to emotional detachment.

Last year Murphy released a quartet of 12″ singles produced by Maurice Fulton. She will tour this summer, performing at various European festivals including Dekmantel. Check out the full list of dates below and find tickets here.

Róisín Murphy tour dates:

June 01 – Primavera, Barcelona, SP

June 23 – Release Festival, Athens, GR

June 29 – Bosco Fresh Fest, Moscow, RU

July 20 – Sommernacht, Munich

July 28 – Standon Calling, Herts

Aug 02 – Rovinj Summer Festival, Croatia

Aug 04 – Dekmantel Festival, Amsterdam, NL

Aug 07 – Lokerse Festeen, Lokeren, BE

Aug 24 – FEST Fest, Chorzów, PL

