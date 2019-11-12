Eclair Fifi’s River Rapid label preps 12″ from Santiago Salazar

Listen to ‘Piano Adjacent’ below.

Eclair Fifi’s recently launched River Rapid label is following up its debut release from Afrodeutsche with a 12” from Underground Resistance and Los Hermanos affiliate Santiago Salazar.

The record includes the tracks ‘Piano Adjacent’ and ‘Cosmic Powwow’ that Fifi describes as “secret weapons” in her DJ sets.

It’s Salazar’s second release this year following his album The Night Owl via Pittsburgh’s In The Machine Age.

The vinyl will be available on November 29 with the digital arriving a little bit later on December 12. (Some remixes are on the horizon, too.) Both are available for pre-order now.

