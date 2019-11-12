Huntleys + Palmers to launch Clyde Built Radio in Glasgow

Named after the label’s ongoing Clyde Built compilation series.

Glasgow is getting a new radio station.

Huntley + Palmers are launching Clyde Built Radio, a new radio station based in Glasgow and named after the label’s ongoing Clyde Built compilation series, the most recent instalment of which was released earlier this year.

Designed to put the spotlight on the best under-the-radar sounds from the city of Glasgow, previous editions of the compilation series have featured music from Auntie Flo, Cucina Povera and Kleft.

Clyde Built Radio will broadcast from Glasgow’s Barras Market very soon. To follow the station’s progress, head over to its website.

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – October 2019