The duo’s third Aasthma record this year following Only the Appraiser and Los Angeles.

Swedish stalwarts Peder Mannerfelt & Pär Grindvik have released their third 12” of 2019, Army of Love.

This time around they worked with Australian musician Penelope Trappes who lends her vocals to the title track. Listen to the completely mythical sample via Boomkat below.

Super strong Tri Repetae vibes on this 3rd black label 12” from Peder Mannerfelt & Pär Grindvik aka Aasthma, this time w/Penelope Trappes on the swooning banger 'Army of Love'. 150 copies, here yo >>https://t.co/CpGfwBRuhI@PederMannerfelt @pargrindvik @PenelopeTrappes pic.twitter.com/zAMeL68O55 — Boomkat.com (@boomkatonline) November 12, 2019

Earlier this year, Aasthma contributed a rework to Penelope Redeux, a compilation of remixed songs from her 2018 Houndstooth debut Penelope Two.

Army of Love is available now via Boomkat in an edition of 150. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Army of Love’ [feat. Penelope Trappes]

02. ‘The Task’

Watch next: Penelope Trappes – Against The Clock