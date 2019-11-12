Zebra Katz returns with dark ballroom anthem, ‘IN IN IN’

Taken from his forthcoming project, MOOR.

Zebra Katz is back with his first music since collaborating with Gorillaz on their 2017 album Humanz.

‘IN IN IN’ is the first track to be shared from the rapper’s forthcoming project MOOR, the title of which might refer to the solo performance piece Moor Contradictions, from which the artist born Ojay Morgan first used the name Zebra Katz. Listen to the irresistibly dark ballroom anthem now.

‘IN IN IN’ is out now. Check out the artwork below.

