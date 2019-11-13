News I By I 13.11.19

DAWN shares new track ‘Easy’ from Adult Swim Singles program

Slim Thicc'

Press photo by: Monty Marsh

Ahead of her performance this Friday at the Adult Swim Festival.

Dawn Richard, the mononymous artist known as DAWN, has shared a new song on Adult Swim Singles.

‘Easy,’ featuring Trakgirl, sees DAWN on her game, singing sweetly yet supremely confident (“I’m not here to be humble, I came to shoot my shot / You got something I want and I like it a lot”) atop slow-building instrumentation and angelic vocal runs.

It’s DAWN’s third new track in just over two weeks. Earlier this month, she shared two singles, ‘Ay Papi’ with Brooke Candy and another Trakgirl collaboration, ‘Slim Thicc’, in the lead-up to a new project scheduled for release in spring 2020. In a statement, she said that these singles signal a new era following her previous album new breed, which was released back in January: “new breed was the introduction to my roots. This era dives in each to each cultural influence specifically, highlighting all the pop influences I’ve experienced with cultural flare.”

This Friday (November 15), DAWN will perform at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles alongside Flying Lotus as Captain Murphy, Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem and more.

Listen to ‘Easy’ below or over on the Adult Swim website.

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp