DAWN shares new track ‘Easy’ from Adult Swim Singles program

Dawn Richard, the mononymous artist known as DAWN, has shared a new song on Adult Swim Singles.

‘Easy,’ featuring Trakgirl, sees DAWN on her game, singing sweetly yet supremely confident (“I’m not here to be humble, I came to shoot my shot / You got something I want and I like it a lot”) atop slow-building instrumentation and angelic vocal runs.

It’s DAWN’s third new track in just over two weeks. Earlier this month, she shared two singles, ‘Ay Papi’ with Brooke Candy and another Trakgirl collaboration, ‘Slim Thicc’, in the lead-up to a new project scheduled for release in spring 2020. In a statement, she said that these singles signal a new era following her previous album new breed, which was released back in January: “new breed was the introduction to my roots. This era dives in each to each cultural influence specifically, highlighting all the pop influences I’ve experienced with cultural flare.”

This Friday (November 15), DAWN will perform at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles alongside Flying Lotus as Captain Murphy, Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem and more.

Listen to ‘Easy’ below or over on the Adult Swim website.

