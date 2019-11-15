Boli Group release new chamber piece ‘reprise / BPA free / river Baguette’

Stream it in full below.

Posh Isolation affiliates Boli Group have released a new composition ‘reprise / BPA free / river Baguette’ via Denmark’s Anyines.

It follows their Posh Isolation debut N​.​P​.​D​.​S. released back in 2018 and continues along that album’s same starkly minimalist classical path.

Boli Group is a chamber ensemble spearheaded by Copenhagen based-composer and producer Asger Hartvig. As MC Boli, Hartvig recently contributed to Posh Isolation 10-year anniversary Summer Storms compilation.

‘reprise / BPA free / river Baguette’ is out now.

