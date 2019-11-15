Finn links up with DJ Q on smooth 2-step anthem, ‘Baby I Don’t Know’

Manchester’s finest reunites with a Huddersfield legend for Swing Ting.

Finn has joined forces with DJ Q on ‘Baby I Don’t Know’, a smooth 2-step garage anthem that marries tough beats with melodic vocal chops and piano licks.

While this is the first official collaboration between the two producers, back in 2015 DJ Q contributed an excellent remix of Finn’s ‘Keep Calling’.

This year Finn released the Do What You Want Forever EP, the final part of a trilogy of releases that started with the inescapable Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough. He also released the Tryin’ It! mixtape, a celebration of Manchester’s music scene.

‘Baby I Don’t Know’ is out now, on Swing Ting.

