Kanye West announces first-ever opera, Nebuchadnezzar

It was only a matter of time.

Kanye West has announced his first-ever opera.

Nebuchadnezzar, named after the Babylonian king that appears on the Nick Knight-designed event invitation, will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24 and is directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, who has collaborated with Kanye a number of times.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

Nebuchadnezzar, which follows the release of Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King, will feature music from his own Sunday Service choir, as well as Peter Colins and Infinities Song.

