Deena Abdelwahed explores the sounds of Tunisia on Dhakar EP

Four club tracks woven together from the sounds of her home region.

Deena Abdelwahed is back on InFiné with a new EP.

Dhakar sees the producer bringing the sounds of her home region of Tunisia into the club, riffing on the jazz classic ‘A Night in Tunisia’, the Tunisian spiritual music of stambeli, Egyptian tarab music and the popular Tunisian folk genre of mezwed.

The EP follows the artist’s debut album Khonnar, which was released last year via InFiné, and the Khonnar remix EP, which featured contributions from M.E.S.H., Karen Gwyer, Ital Tek and Lord Of The Isles.

Dhakar arrives on January 19, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Lila Fi Tounes’

A2. ‘Ah’na Hakkeka’

B1. ‘Insaniyti’

B2. ‘Zardet Sidi Bagra’

